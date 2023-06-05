Apple’s new 15-inch MacBook Air is the ‘world’s thinnest’

Apple has unveiled a new 15-inch MacBook Air at its 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference. Apple claims that the device will be “the world’s best 15-inch laptop.” It’ll come with Apple’s M2 chip.

The new model is 11.5mm thick, which Apple says makes it the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop, and it will weigh just over three pounds. It has two USB-C Thunderbolt ports (supporting up to a 6K external display), a MagSafe charging connector, and a headphone jack and will come in both midnight, starlight, space gray, and silver colors. Its 15.3-inch screen (sporting five-millimeter bezels) has 500 nits of brightness. There’s also a 1080p FaceTime HD webcam, three microphones with “advanced beamforming algorithms”, and six speakers (two teeters and two sets of force-canceling woofers) with spatial audio and Dolby Atmos.

The new model starts at $1,299 ($1,199 for education) and will be available next week. Meanwhile, Apple is updating the price on its smaller model. The 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 now starts at $1,099, and the base M1 Air remains $999.

Apple claims that the new Air will be up to 12 times faster than the fastest Intel MacBook Air models and will deliver up to 18 hours of battery life. It’s claimed to be 25 percent brighter, 40 percent thinner, twice as fast as, and half a pound lighter than “a best-selling 15-inch Intel Core i7 PC laptop”.

Like previous MacBook Air models, the new 15-incher will have a fanless design. It will run macOS Ventura now, followed by macOS Sonoma when it rolls out this fall.

Previous Next

















































































1 / 42 Previous Next

















































































1 / 42

The new laptop represents a midrange release for Apple, which previously had a fairly large price gap between its 13-inch MacBook offerings and larger premium-priced models. The 15-inch Air will likely serve an audience that wants a large screen but doesn’t need the extra computing power (and cost) of 14-inch and 16-inch Pro models.