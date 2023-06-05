Apple’s iPadOS 17 adds personalized lock screen and interactive widgets

Apple offered a preview of iPadOS 17 at WWDC 2023 today. The new tablet software update is set to gain many of the same features of iOS 17, including a handful of new Messages features (like automatic voice note transcriptions), expanded AirDrop capabilities, and smarter autocorrect for text input.

The iPad is also catching up to iOS with the ability to personalize the lock screen; this works much the same way that it does on the iPhone. Apple’s software VP Craig Federighi also showcased new interactive widgets that can be placed on the homescreen. iPadOS 17 will also bring over the Health app. And last, the iPad will be able to display Live Activities just like iOS.

iPadOS 17 adds lock screen personalization, which debuted on the iPhone last year. Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

The Notes app and PDF annotation are also getting attention in the upcoming release. “Thanks to new machine learning models, iPadOS can identify the fields in a PDF,” Federighi said. iPadOS 17 will include new ways to organize, annotate, and collaborate in real time on PDFs in the Notes app.