The Pixel 7 Pro may not be a fancy foldable, and it may not have gotten immensely better through software updates and feature drops like Google promised (hint: manufacturer promises rarely pan out), but halfway through 2023, it remains a very good phone that’s made better by consistent discounts. And right now, you can currently buy an unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro for $699 (that’s $200 off) at Amazon and Best Buy.
My colleague Allison Johnson just recently revisited the Pixel 7 Pro, and while Google still slightly overhypes its feature drop software updates as “phone gets better with time” hyperbole, an excellent phone at a lower price still goes the longest way. The Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best smartphone cameras on the market, and it’s got great specs like a 120Hz 6.7-inch OLED display as well as handy Pixel-exclusive features like a transcribing Recorder app and aggressive spam call blocking. Any added features that come via software updates are icing on the cake, yes, but getting the cake for $200 less makes it all the sweeter.
Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB, unlocked)
The Pixel 7 Pro includes a reliably good camera system, great daily performance, and a few clever extras thanks to Google’s custom chipset. Best of all, it costs a little less than the average top-tier flagship.
Speaking of Pixels, the Google Pixel Watch is on sale for $299.99 ($50 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Google’s first in-house smartwatch may not be quite as robust an offering as the selection of Apple Watches, but it’s a very good wearable that looks sharp and does the basics well. The Pixel Watch has Fitbit fitness tracking baked in (since Google owns Fitbit) and can also be used for handy health metrics like sleep tracking. Though some of the things that set it apart the most are the round, domed display and its one-size-fits-most 41mm case that works well on even small wrists. It’s got some large bezels that the software UI does its best to hide, but even so, it’s still a looker of a smart timepiece.
Google Pixel Watch
Google’s first in-house smartwatch has a beautiful domed display and native Fitbit integration for health tracking. It comes with six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music.
If you own a PlayStation 5, you really owe it to yourself to expand its storage, as SSD prices have just plummeted in recent months. You can get the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB NVMe SSD with heatsink for a new low price of $79.99 ($50 off) at Best Buy and Amazon. There may be a newer 990 Pro from Samsung, but the 980 version is more than fast enough for a PS5 or even adding to a compatible laptop or gaming PC. The prices on larger capacities of 2TB and 4TB are continuing to slowly fall as well, but 1TB is now getting borderline dirt cheap enough that no PS5 should be stuck with just the built-in 667GB of usable storage. Also, the 1TB version seems to not suffer from a small issue that was plaguing the 2TB model — though it won’t hurt to check and update the SSD’s firmware before installing in your PS5.
Samsung 980 Pro (1TB, with heatsink)
Samsung’s 980 Pro is a fast PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD that’s capable of sequential read speeds of up to 7,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s. These specs make it a great choice for a modern PCIe 4.0-equipped PC or for a PS5.
Also for you PlayStation 5 users, one of the best single-player games of the last couple years is on sale for a new low. Returnal on PS5 is now selling for $26.99 ($43 off) at Best Buy and Amazon. The third-person roguelike shooter is a feast for the eyes and fingers thanks to its impeccable graphics and excellent gunplay. The sci-fi setting is also filled with mystery, wonder, and intrigue as you slowly piece together the story through run attempt after run attempt, with a solid progression system that makes failure even a bit fun (if also gutwrenching).
Returnal (PlayStation 5)
A roguelike third-person shooter that puts you in the shoes of Selene, an astronaut tormented by a seemingly never-ending time loop.
Monday morning deal parade:
- If you’re a Costco member who games on PlayStation, you can get $100 worth of PlayStation Store gift cards for $79.99 ($20 off). It’s spread across four $25 gift cards, and your codes are delivered within the hour to redeem or gift to someone else through Costco’s system. This is a great way to save on new, full-price games like Street Fighter 6 or Diablo IV.
- All this PS5-related deal stuff above is great, but if you still haven’t bought a console yet, you can get a PlayStation 5 bundle with God of War Ragnarök for $499.99 ($60 off) at Amazon. That basically makes the 2022 Game of the Year contender free with the PS5.
- SanDisk’s Ultra 512GB microSD card is on sale for $39.88 (about $7 off) at Amazon. It’s not the fastest card, but it’s more than capable for greatly expanding a Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or upcoming Asus ROG Ally.
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch is on sale for $39.99 ($10 off) at Best Buy. The cutesy music game from Square Enix collects a massive catalog of popular songs from the Final Fantasy franchise, spanning Final Fantasy I through XV. It has some light RPG elements woven into the rhythm-based gameplay, starring lots of fan-favorite Final Fantasy characters in chibi form.
- Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro with M2 processor and expanded 512GB of storage is $999 ($100 off) at Amazon. It’s a very capable and futureproof tablet, even if it’s very similar to the last-gen M1 version. The M2 iPad Pro has the latest processor and a new hover feature when using the second-gen Apple Pencil. Read our review.
- Amazon Prime subscribers can get the black version of Anker’s 735 GaNPrime 65W USB-C charger for $45.99 instead of its usual $59.99 at Amazon. The compact power brick can charge smaller laptops like the MacBook Air, and it has two USB-C ports and one USB-A.