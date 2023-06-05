Nothing’s leaked Phone 2 design looks like a curvier follow-up to its first phone

Ahead of the official launch of the Nothing Phone 2 next month, leaker OnLeaks has published unofficial renders based on a prototype of the new device via Smartprix. You might be disappointed if you’re expecting the phone to be a radical departure from Nothing’s previous devices since it looks like the essential design of the Phone 1 lives on in its successor.

But there are a couple of differences to tease out from the renders, though Smartprix cautions the phone’s design may have changed since this prototype was produced. Most notably, the flat, squared-off top and sides of the Phone 1 appear to have been given more of a curve for the Phone 2. As Android Authority notes, it makes the Phone 2 look like an iPhone 6 next to the iPhone 5-style design of the Phone 1. Smartprix notes that the front and back of the Phone 2 also have a subtle curve to them.

If these renders are accurate, it appears as though the back of the Phone 2 will also have a flashing glyph interface similar to the Phone 1. But although the overall shape of the lighting strips is similar, several of them have been split into separate strips, such as around the wireless charging coil and dual cameras. The renders match a cropped image of the handset Nothing released last month.