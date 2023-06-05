Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Hideo Kojima will bring his games to Mac, starting with Death Stranding

Hideo Kojima will bring his games to Mac, starting with Death Stranding

/

Sam will porter bridges to the Mac.

By Ash Parrish, a reporter who has covered the business, culture, and communities of video games for seven years. Previously, she worked at Kotaku.

Share this story

Image: Apple

Hideo Kojima made a brief but interesting appearance during WWDC 2023, as Apple highlighted the power of its latest M2 chips and a new game mode in macOS Sonoma. During the gaming portion of the conference, the director revealed that not only is he bringing Death Stranding Director’s Cut to macOS but his other titles as well. However, Kojima didn’t specify when Director’s Cut will make its Mac appearance nor which other games in his omnibus he’s porting to Mac.

Kojima’s appearance at WWDC 2023 might tease that he’ll have some role to play during the Summer Game Fest event that kicks off later this week. Death Stranding Director’s Cut might make an appearance during the presentation as well as its sequel, Death Stranding 2. Announced during last year’s Game Awards, Death Stranding is also getting a movie with the producer of Barbarian attached to the project.

1/22

Death Stranding launched as a PlayStation exclusive in 2019.

More from this stream WWDC 2023: all the news from Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference

See all 59 stories