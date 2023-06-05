FaceTime is coming to Apple TV with tvOS 17

Apple is bringing FaceTime to Apple TV. As part of an upcoming tvOS 17 update, a new FaceTime app will be made available that uses your iPhone or iPad camera to bring video calls to your big-screen TV.

Apple is making use of its Continuity Camera feature so that you can launch the FaceTime app on Apple TV and it will wirelessly connect to your iPhone or iPad. You can even pick up a call that’s taking place on your iPhone and transfer it to your Apple TV.

Moving a FaceTime call to an Apple TV. Image: Apple

The main FaceTime interface on Apple TV will intelligently center speakers and even adapts the frame if others join in. You can use all the typical FaceTime effects you use on your phone, and because SharePlay is supported here, you can even watch movies and TV shows together with friends or family over FaceTime with a side-by-side interface.

Apple is also promising that developers will be able to take advantage of its Continuity Camera API for Apple TV. This allows other video calling apps like Zoom and Webex to take advantage of the iPhone and iPad cameras and launch their own tvOS apps.