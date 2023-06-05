Microsoft Word, Excel, and Teams are all coming to Apple’s new Vision Pro headset

Apple has just announced its new $3,499 Vision Pro augmented reality headset, and Microsoft is ready to bring its Word, Excel, and Microsoft Teams apps to Apple’s new platform.

Apple briefly demonstrated Excel, Word, and Teams running inside the Vision Pro headset, with a user interface that can be controlled with your eyes. Microsoft appears to be using a similar simplified ribbon interface that’s available on its existing web versions of Excel and Word.

While Apple didn’t demonstrate too much of the Teams interface, it did reveal that Microsoft will be supporting its 3D personas. These digital personas are built using machine learning techniques to recreate your face virtually. Zoom and Webex will also support these 3D personas on the Apple Vision Pro headset.

Microsoft Excel on the Apple Vision Pro. Image: Apple

Alongside Microsoft’s support for the Apple Vision Pro, Unity apps will also run natively on the headset. That should mean we’ll see plenty of games on Apple’s new AR headset once it’s available early next year. Adobe is also bringing Lightroom to the Apple Vision Pro so you can control the photo editing app with just your eyes and hands.