Apple’s most expensive M2 Ultra Mac Pro is $40,000 cheaper than the maxed-out Intel model

Apple’s just-announced Mac Pro with an M2 Ultra chip isn’t a cheap computer — it’s designed for extreme workloads, after all — but you might be surprised to hear that the most expensive version of the machine is more than $40,000 cheaper than the maxed-out version of its Intel-powered predecessor.

If you get the new $6,999 Mac Pro tower and add the following upgrades:

$1,000 for the M2 Ultra chip with a 24-core CPU, 76-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine

$1,600 for 192GB of unified memory

$2,200 for 8TB of SSD storage

$400 for the wheels

$149 for the Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad

You get a total computer cost of $12,348. If you throw in Final Cut Pro ($299.99) and Logic Pro ($199.99), it comes out to $12,847.98. And if you max out the rack version of the Mac Pro with the same software, it comes out to 100 bucks more at $12,947.98.