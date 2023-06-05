Apple’s most expensive M2 Ultra Mac Pro is $40,000 cheaper than the maxed-out Intel model

Apple’s just-announced Mac Pro with an M2 Ultra chip isn’t a cheap computer — it’s designed for extreme workloads, after all — but you might be surprised to hear that the most expensive version of the machine is more than $40,000 cheaper than the maxed-out version of its Intel-powered predecessor.
If you get the new $6,999 Mac Pro tower and add the following upgrades:
- $1,000 for the M2 Ultra chip with a 24-core CPU, 76-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine
- $1,600 for 192GB of unified memory
- $2,200 for 8TB of SSD storage
- $400 for the wheels
- $149 for the Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad
You get a total computer cost of $12,348. If you throw in Final Cut Pro ($299.99) and Logic Pro ($199.99), it comes out to $12,847.98. And if you max out the rack version of the Mac Pro with the same software, it comes out to 100 bucks more at $12,947.98.
Pretty spendy, right? But when the most expensive configuration of the 2019 Intel-based Mac Pro cost an eye-watering $53,799, this new Mac Pro is a steal by comparison. With the “savings,” maybe you can buy that $5,999 Pro Display XDR with nano-texture glass and the separate $999 stand you’ve been eyeing. Or if you want to really be on the cutting edge, you can put the extra money aside for some $3,499 Apple Vision Pro headsets for your whole family instead.