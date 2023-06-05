Skip to main content
Apple’s most expensive M2 Ultra Mac Pro is $40,000 cheaper than the maxed-out Intel model

It’s still a hugely expensive computer — but much less so on the high end.

By Jay Peters, a news editor who writes about technology, video games, and virtual worlds. He’s submitted several accepted emoji proposals to the Unicode Consortium.

A Mac Pro next to Apple displays.
Photo by Nilay Patel / The Verge

Apple’s just-announced Mac Pro with an M2 Ultra chip isn’t a cheap computer — it’s designed for extreme workloads, after all — but you might be surprised to hear that the most expensive version of the machine is more than $40,000 cheaper than the maxed-out version of its Intel-powered predecessor.

If you get the new $6,999 Mac Pro tower and add the following upgrades:

  • $1,000 for the M2 Ultra chip with a 24-core CPU, 76-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine
  • $1,600 for 192GB of unified memory
  • $2,200 for 8TB of SSD storage
  • $400 for the wheels
  • $149 for the Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad

You get a total computer cost of $12,348. If you throw in Final Cut Pro ($299.99) and Logic Pro ($199.99), it comes out to $12,847.98. And if you max out the rack version of the Mac Pro with the same software, it comes out to 100 bucks more at $12,947.98.

Pretty spendy, right? But when the most expensive configuration of the 2019 Intel-based Mac Pro cost an eye-watering $53,799, this new Mac Pro is a steal by comparison. With the “savings,” maybe you can buy that $5,999 Pro Display XDR with nano-texture glass and the separate $999 stand you’ve been eyeing. Or if you want to really be on the cutting edge, you can put the extra money aside for some $3,499 Apple Vision Pro headsets for your whole family instead.

