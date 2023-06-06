Everywhere Apple imagines you’ll use its $3,499 headset

The first bar has been cleared — critics agree the $3,499 Apple Vision Pro is an amazing tech demo. But is it a new computing paradigm with limitless possibilities? That’s not quite the impression I got from the company’s marketing, which has remarkably strong ideas on where and when you’d use this technology.

Let’s take a look, shall we?

You can use the Vision Pro:

While sitting on a comfy couch staring into the void where a TV might have been...

Or in a nice chair...

Or a horrible airplane seat...

Or standing still in front of a horizontal surface...

Or lying flat.

You can take a few steps, as long as it’s towards a panoramic screen...

Or to grab something real quick...

Before you return to your seat.

Feel free to dance in place.

Once you’ve found your station, you can get a little work done!

But you’re probably going to block out the world and watch TV instead. Right?

The Vision Pro is popcorn-friendly, you see.

Don’t worry about any pesky interruptions...

When kids or coworkers bug you, just stare at them, like this. The love will shine right through.

Besides, when it comes to family, you can always sit all alone in a dark room with your memories...

...just like the dad in Minority Report.

Remember to capture those precious moments with your headset!