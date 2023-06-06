Netflix is launching its Queen’s Gambit chess game in July

The big game coming to Netflix this summer is... chess. But not just any chess: on July 25th, subscribers can download a new mobile title called The Queen’s Gambit Chess based on the streaming series of the same name. It sounds like the experience will combine story and character elements from the show with teaching players the ins and outs of the classic board game.
Here’s the official description:
Welcome to Beth Harmon’s world. Take lessons, play puzzles and matches, or compete against friends in this stunning love letter to the award-winning drama. Beyond the chess board, players can meet familiar faces like Mr. Shaibel and Borgov, visit iconic locations including Beth’s house, the Methuen orphanage, the Las Vegas tournament, and more. From new beginners to chess masters, this immersive experience appeals to every type of fan.
This isn’t the first time a Netflix series has been adapted for a Netflix game. One of the service’s most popular titles so far is Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game.
The Queen’s Gambit is just one of several planned gaming launches over the summer on Netflix. July 12th will see the debut of Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (which is also coming to the Switch, PlayStation, and PC), followed by a new version of classic mobile puzzle game Cut the Rope on August 1st. Also listed as “coming soon” are the action RPG Lego Legacy: Heroes Unboxed and a puzzle adventure game called Paper Trail.
We may hear more about the company’s ongoing gaming efforts later this month, as Netflix’s annual Tudum event starts streaming on June 17th.