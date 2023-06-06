The Tamagotchi Uni device features the ‘metaverse of the Tamagotchi world’

The newest Tamagotchi device, the Tamagotchi Uni, isn’t just a new toy that lets you care for a virtual pet; it can also connect to the Tamaverse, which Bandai Namco describes in a press release as “the metaverse of the Tamagotchi world.”

“Fans can now play together with the Tamaverse’s Tama Arena, Tama Parties, Tama Fashion, and Tama Travel features, opening up the fun to a global scale,” according to the release about the Tamagotchi Uni. The device can connect to Wi-Fi, which means it can potentially meet up with other Tamagotchis from around the world, according to Tara Badie, senior director of brand strategy for Bandai Namco’s toys and collectibles America division. But there isn’t any direct communication between players, like you might do in other metaverse-y environments like Meta’s Horizon Worlds or Epic Games’ Fortnite.

Perhaps the more tangible function of the Tamagotchi Uni is that you can use it as a watch thanks to the included wristband. Who needs the just-announced watchOS 10 for the Apple Watch when you can wear your Tamagotchi on your wrist?