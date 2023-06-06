Kirby’s motion-based Tilt ‘n’ Tumble Game Boy game comes to Switch Online

Nintendo has announced four retro games being added to its Switch Online service this month including a couple of interesting additions like the motion controlled Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble and the original Harvest Moon. There are two Game Boy games, one NES game, and one SNES game, and all are available as part of a Nintendo Switch Online subscription costing $19.99 a year.

First up is Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble, a game originally released for the Game Boy with an accelerometer built into the cartridge that let you tilt the handheld to play the game. According to Nintendo, these motion controls are emulated by the gyro controls built into the Switch console. The release of Tilt ‘n’ Tumble on Switch was originally teased in February.

Next is Harvest Moon, the original SNES game in the long-running farming simulator franchise later known as Story of Seasons in the West. The series was cited as inspiration for 2016’s indie hit Stardew Valley and features a similar mix of farm management and relationship building with local villagers.