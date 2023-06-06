The Super Mario Bros. Movie is coming to Blu-ray next week

The Super Mario Bros Movie is coming to Blu-ray on June 13th in the US and Canada. While the movie became available to buy or rent digitally earlier this month, you can now preorder a physical copy from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, or Walmart.

There are a couple of options to choose from, with a “Power Up” version of the movie coming with a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc, a standard Blu-ray disc, and a digital copy. It also has over 30 extra minutes of bonus content, including a documentary showing the making of the movie, a “Peaches” lyric video, and an interview with Anya Taylor-Joy, the voice of Peach. The price of the Power Up edition varies depending on where you buy it from, but it wavers around $30.