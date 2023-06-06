The Super Mario Bros. Movie is coming to Blu-ray next week

The Super Mario Bros Movie is coming to Blu-ray on June 13th in the US and Canada. While the movie became available to buy or rent digitally earlier this month, you can now preorder a physical copy from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, or Walmart.
There are a couple of options to choose from, with a “Power Up” version of the movie coming with a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc, a standard Blu-ray disc, and a digital copy. It also has over 30 extra minutes of bonus content, including a documentary showing the making of the movie, a “Peaches” lyric video, and an interview with Anya Taylor-Joy, the voice of Peach. The price of the Power Up edition varies depending on where you buy it from, but it wavers around $30.
You can also purchase a $36.99 steelbook version of the movie at Best Buy, which features exclusive mushroom artwork on the front of the case as well as a limited-edition Walmart exclusive copy that comes with a star-shaped tin for $32.96. There’s a Target-exclusive Blu-ray with a lenticular case for $26.99 as well, but this one is just the 1080p version of the film, with no 4K content or bonus content. If you’re not interested in any bonus content or fancy cases, there are some regular Blu-ray / DVD copies available for around $25 and DVD-only versions for about $20.
Since coming out in theaters in April, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been a huge hit, raking in over $1 billion at the box office to beat out Frozen as the second-highest-grossing animated film of all time.