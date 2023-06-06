TikTok is opening up its paywall and 20-minute video feature to more users

More TikTok users will now be able to make money by putting exclusive content behind paywalls. The company announced an expansion of Series today, a feature introduced in March that was previously available only to select users.

Series adds a paywall feature to TikTok, similar to other platforms like OnlyFans where creators can lock exclusive content that fans must pay to access. Creators can price their content between $1 and $190, and notably, premium videos can be up to 20 minutes long — double the current 10-minute cap that some users have.

The expansion opens up a new monetization method to users in select regions who are at least 18 years old, have 10,000 followers, and have met other account and views benchmarks. Users with as few as 1,000 followers but who meet other requirements can also apply to the program by showing exclusive content they’ve sold elsewhere, though that doesn’t guarantee approval.