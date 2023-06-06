Apple will let you install its newest developer betas right now — for free

If you want to try out iOS 17, watchOS 10, or macOS Sonoma developer betas right now, you no longer have to pay for Apple’s developer program to be able to do so. As shown on an Apple developer website, you now only need an Apple ID to be able to try out developer beta releases (via MacRumors).

To see if you can install the developer betas, make your way to the software update section on your device. On my iPhone 12 Mini, I opened Settings, then tapped General > Software Update > Beta Updates > iOS 17 Developer Beta, and from there, I had the option to download and install the beta. Digging through the settings of my Apple Watch, MacBook Air, and Apple TV, I found options to install the latest developer betas on those devices, too.