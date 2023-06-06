Skip to main content
Apple will let you install its newest developer betas right now — for free

If you want to try the iOS 17 developer beta, you can — though be careful if you do so.

By Jay Peters, a news editor who writes about technology, video games, and virtual worlds. He’s submitted several accepted emoji proposals to the Unicode Consortium.

An illustration of the Apple logo.
Illustration: The Verge

If you want to try out iOS 17, watchOS 10, or macOS Sonoma developer betas right now, you no longer have to pay for Apple’s developer program to be able to do so. As shown on an Apple developer website, you now only need an Apple ID to be able to try out developer beta releases (via MacRumors).

To see if you can install the developer betas, make your way to the software update section on your device. On my iPhone 12 Mini, I opened Settings, then tapped General > Software Update > Beta Updates > iOS 17 Developer Beta, and from there, I had the option to download and install the beta. Digging through the settings of my Apple Watch, MacBook Air, and Apple TV, I found options to install the latest developer betas on those devices, too.

That said, just because you can install developer betas doesn’t mean you should. These releases are fresh out of the oven, meaning you might encounter issues like broken apps, major bugs, or unusually fast battery loss — I don’t recommend installing these on a daily driver. For most people itching to try the latest and greatest, I’d recommend waiting until the public betas are released, which Apple says will happen in July.

