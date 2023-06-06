Samsung’s next foldable-focused Galaxy Unpacked will take place in late July

Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event, where it typically reveals new smartphones and other gadgets, is scheduled for sometime in late July, the company announced on Tuesday. For the first time, it will take place in Seoul, South Korea. Like other recent summer Unpacked events, expect the 2023 iteration to focus on foldables.

“The foldable category embodies Samsung’s philosophy of delivering innovation that pushes boundaries to reshape the future of mobile experiences,” TM Roh, Samsung’s president and head of its mobile experience business, said in a statement. “Hosting Unpacked in Seoul holds great significance both as it is a city that has become an emerging epicenter of innovation and culture as well as the foldable category.”

A rumor from May said this year’s Unpacked could take place on July 26th. Moving forward, the Unpacked shows focused on foldables will be held in different cities that “closely align with the designated theme of each event,” Samsung says.