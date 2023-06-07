All the features Apple didn’t mention in its WWDC 2023 keynote

As usual, Apple didn’t touch on everything new during its opening keynote. But lots of small features that could change the way you use your Apple devices (or are just fun to play with) get packed in, and we’ve collected as many of those as we could find here. To keep this article from being a mile long, I’ve noted in the top iOS 17 section where I could confirm features will hit other platforms. So take a deep breath and dive in.

iOS 17 has a lot of new features, including the cool new StandBy mode. Image: Apple

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17

I’m a fan of a lot of the new stuff going on with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. I love the idea of being able to pick up my phone and answer it while someone is recording a voicemail (what is this, 1996?) or leave a FaceTime video message. And Apple’s demonstration of collaboration on PDFs for iPad looks great. Most, if not all, of the new features below will hit both operating systems.

macOS Sonoma adds several new features. Image: Apple

macOS Sonoma

Apple’s newest version of its computer operating system will bring over more iOS design elements and features, with updated widgets that you can actually place on your desktop and a lock screen that follows the same design as that of your iPhone or iPad. Here’s what the company didn’t mention.

macOS Sonoma drops support for these Macs: 2017 MacBooks Pros; the beloved 2017 12-inch MacBook; and 2017 iMacs.

2017 MacBooks Pros; the beloved 2017 12-inch MacBook; and 2017 iMacs. Control the composition of Center Stage. In Sonoma, you’ll be able to decide where you want to sit in the frame on video calls with new zoom and pan controls — that’ll be great if you want to show something on the call and don’t want your Mac deciding you need to be the focal point. You can recenter yourself at any time, and it appears this feature works with third-party apps as well.

In Sonoma, you’ll be able to decide where you want to sit in the frame on video calls with new zoom and pan controls — that’ll be great if you want to show something on the call and don’t want your Mac deciding you need to be the focal point. You can recenter yourself at any time, and it appears this feature works with third-party apps as well. Share your full-screen window in video call apps. The green button in the top left of your windows now has a new function in its drop-down menu. Maybe you didn’t know this, but when you hover your mouse over that button, it gives you some quick tiling options, along with the ability to quickly move an app window to another display in your setup. In Sonoma, you’ll be able to share that window on a video call now.

The green button in the top left of your windows now has a new function in its drop-down menu. Maybe you didn’t know this, but when you hover your mouse over that button, it gives you some quick tiling options, along with the ability to quickly move an app window to another display in your setup. In Sonoma, you’ll be able to share that window on a video call now. Continue your notes in Pages. For all those Apple Pages heads out there (there are dozens of us!), Sonoma will let you use the share button in Notes to send your work over to the Pages app to continue working there.

For all those Apple Pages heads out there (there are dozens of us!), Sonoma will let you use the share button in Notes to send your work over to the Pages app to continue working there. Screen sharing gets a boost. Sonoma adds a new screen-sharing feature that lets you activate a high-performance mode when you’re remotely accessing your Mac over a high-bandwidth connection. Apple’s Sonoma preview page says it will use the advanced media engine to bolster that connection to make the connection more responsive.

Sonoma adds a new screen-sharing feature that lets you activate a high-performance mode when you’re remotely accessing your Mac over a high-bandwidth connection. Apple’s Sonoma preview page says it will use the advanced media engine to bolster that connection to make the connection more responsive. macOS Sonoma lets Macs pair with Made for iPhone hearing devices. In addition to that, the new Personal Voice feature is coming to Macs as well as updates to text size adjustment, the ability to automatically pause autoplaying animated images on the web, and an updated experience for learning Mac Voice Control.

In addition to that, the new Personal Voice feature is coming to Macs as well as updates to text size adjustment, the ability to automatically pause autoplaying animated images on the web, and an updated experience for learning Mac Voice Control. Apple Mail updates. Mail will start surfacing travel-related emails at the top of your search results as the trip date approaches, and you’ll be able to add big emoji to your messages, making email more annoying than ever.

watchOS 10 gets widgets, new watchfaces, and more. Image: Apple

watchOS 10

watchOS 10 is getting a widgety makeover later this year and bringing some cool new enhancements to cycling and hiking workouts, but that’s not all. Here’s what we found that Apple didn’t shine the spotlight on during its WWDC 2023 keynote.

watchOS 10 will only work for the Apple Watch Series 4 and up. Any watch compatible with watchOS 9 will be eligible for the update.

Any watch compatible with watchOS 9 will be eligible for the update. Control Center is now accessible by pressing the side button. Previously, this brought up all of your open apps.

Previously, this brought up all of your open apps. Mobile Device Management now comes to Apple Watch. Apple is opening up managed Apple Watches to enterprise customers, adding the ability to configure VPNs, deploy internal apps, and more.

Apple is opening up managed Apple Watches to enterprise customers, adding the ability to configure VPNs, deploy internal apps, and more. You can now add an Apple Watch to a group FaceTime. Of course, you would only join with audio since there’s no camera on the Apple Watch.

Of course, you would only join with audio since there’s no camera on the Apple Watch. Apple Maps downloads will work on the Apple Watch. But you have to be in range of your iPhone.

But you have to be in range of your iPhone. Medication reminders get follow-up notifications, and you can classify them as “critical” alerts.

FaceTime recorded video messages will be viewable on the Apple Watch.

Apple hardware

Apple hit some of its Mac lines with updates during its WWDC keynote, but it shuffled through each one incredibly quickly, so there are a few small details it left out. Here’s what I was able to find.

Mac Studio features: The Mac Studio gets Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, both upgrades from the M1 version.

The Mac Studio gets Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, both upgrades from the M1 version. Mac Pro features: Like the Mac Studio, the Mac Pro will support both Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 out of the box.