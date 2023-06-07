Riot and Coke think they figured out what leveling up tastes like

Coca-Cola has come up with a way for you to level up in real life. In a collaboration with Riot Games and in celebration of League of Legends, the two companies have developed a soft drink that they claim is what experience points taste like.

(Author’s note: there are many different words people across the world use for soft drinks. As an American, specifically a Midwestern American, I will henceforth use what I know as the word’s one true morphology: pop.)

Coke is calling the drink Ultimate Zero Sugar and, starting June 7th and lasting until July 18th, League players can unlock themed rewards by completing missions in the game. Here’s how you can get the cosmetics:

Get seven assists in a single game to earn the Ultimate Teamplay emote.

Earn 12,000 gold in a single game to earn the Ultimate Gains emote.

Win a game in under 20 minutes to earn the Ultimate Tempo emote.

The pop will be available in the United States, Canada, China, South Korea, Latin America, and Africa with (and this is the most American thing ever) a full-sugar version also coming to North America.