Apple’s third-gen AirPods have returned to their best price to date

As expected, Apple’s WWDC keynote came and went without Tim Cook & Co. announcing a new set of AirPods (though, we did get a few new Macs). This means we’re not likely to see a new pair of wireless earbuds from Apple this year until at least the fall, if at all, making now as good a time as any to pick up Apple’s third-gen AirPods — which are on sale right now at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy for around $149 ($20 off).

Despite being situated in an odd spot in Apple’s lineup, the latest entry-level pair of AirPods still offer plenty of appeal. They don a more subtle design than the prior model thanks to their shorter stems and IPX4 sweat and water resistance, which makes them a more suitable gym companion and puts them in line with many of our favorite workout earbuds. What’s more, they’re a notable upgrade over the second-gen model when it comes to voice quality and sound, rendering them just as suitable for listening to SZA as late-night convos with your bestie.

With Apple’s recently announced AR headset having taken up all the oxygen this week, it’s easy to forget that there are other competitors in the space making headsets that are far more affordable than the $3,500 price tag associated with the Apple Vision Pro. Case in point? The Meta Quest 2, which you can pick up at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart starting at $299 now that Meta’s promised price cuts have officially gone into effect.

Along with the forthcoming Quest 3, the gaming-centric Meta Quest 2 is likely going to be Apple’s primary competitor, even if it doesn’t offer the high-end build quality or lofty specs associated with Apple’s forthcoming headset. The standalone device remains one of the more affordable entry points into VR, with a sharp screen, intuitive controllers, and a trove of content given you can download titles from both the Meta Quest Store and SteamVR libraries. Meta also plans to increase the CPU and GPU performance with an upcoming software update, which, Meta claims, will result in smoother gameplay and a more responsive UI. Now, here’s hoping the update hits the Quest 2 sooner rather than later.

Whether we’d like to admit it, a single router usually doesn’t cut it if you’re hoping to blanket your home with steady Wi-Fi. In those instances, it’s often best to spring for a mesh networking system, which is often better than simply moving your router or opting for a Wi-Fi extender. Thankfully, you can grab a pair of Google’s white Nest Wifi Pro routers at Amazon and Best Buy today for $239.99 ($60 off), which matches the lowest price we’ve seen on a two-pack since the router launched late last year.

In terms of specs, the Google Nest Wifi Pro represents a pretty big step up from the prior Nest Wifi system. Google doesn’t paywall certain features the way Eero and other competitors do, nor is its shiny mesh router particularly challenging to set up and use. Moreover, it boasts support for Wi-Fi 6 and 6E as well as Thread and Matter smart home protocols. It’s a bit lacking when it comes to parental controls, and the ethernet ports are limited to 1Gbps, sure, but if you can look beyond those faults, a pair should provide you with up to 4,400 square feet of solid coverage.

