Messi’s move to MLS is a big deal for Apple

The announcement comes after much consternation about where Messi would land following a stint in Paris; rumors placed him returning to Barcelona or heading for a big payday in Saudi Arabia. But in coming to MLS, he instantly makes an MLS Season Pass subscription, which is available through Apple TV Plus, much more appealing, particularly for a global audience who might otherwise be focused on the big leagues in Europe.

On June 6th, Apple also announced that it would air a four-part docuseries on Messi on Apple TV Plus, which now feels like foreshadowing, and Messi will reportedly also get a piece of the Apple / MLS broadcast partnership.

Apple has been a surprisingly big player in the world of soccer of late. In addition to its MLS deal and several documentaries, the company also counts Ted Lasso — which may or may not be over — as one of its biggest streaming hits. And given Messi’s former manager made a guest appearance in season 3, maybe we’ll see him flex his acting skills, too.