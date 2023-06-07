Ahsoka has an official premiere date

Ahsoka, the upcoming Star Wars Disney Plus series starring Rosario Dawson, premieres on August 23rd, Disney announced on Wednesday. Previously, we only knew that the show was set to launch sometime that month.

“Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy,” according to Disney’s official description for the show. Ahsoka first appeared in the 2008 Clone Wars film and starred in The Clone Wars animated series. She also appeared in both The Mandalorian’s second season and in The Book of Boba Fett, where she was played by Dawson.