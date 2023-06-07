Minecraft officially launches for Chromebooks

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is now available for Chromebooks, Google announced on Wednesday, following the launch of an early access version in March. The official Chromebook release makes the game even more widely available — and thanks to included crossplay functionality, you can play with your friends on other platforms.

You can get the game now on the Play Store for ChromeOS. It costs $19.99 in a bundle that comes with the Android version, but if you already have the Android version, you can upgrade to the Chromebook version for $13. Google says Minecraft on Chromebooks will work with all Chromebooks released “in the last three years,” and you can see minimum and recommended specs on a Minecraft support site.