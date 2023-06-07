Amazon Prime Video is reportedly planning an ad-supported tier

Amazon is in talks to launch an ad-supported tier of Prime Video, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. Sources close to the situation tell the outlet that the discussions are still in the “early stages” but have been happening over the span of the past several weeks.

Amazon currently offers Prime Video as part of its $14.99 per month Prime membership or for $8.99 per month as a standalone subscription. Subscribers can tack on other ad-free subscriptions to services like Max, Paramount Plus, and Showtime through Prime Video Channels.

As noted by the WSJ, Amazon is currently weighing several ways it could implement ads in Prime Video, such as showing more ads to existing Prime subscribers and then offering an “option to pay more for an ad-free alternative and other features.” The ad breaks will reportedly be “short,” but there’s still no word on whether it will beat Max’s promised three to four minutes of ads per hour or how much the tier will cost. Amazon didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment.