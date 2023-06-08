Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

How to watch Summer Game Fest 2023

How to watch Summer Game Fest 2023

/

Geoff Keighley’s next big gaming showcase is almost here.

By Jay Peters, a news editor who writes about technology, video games, and virtual worlds. He’s submitted several accepted emoji proposals to the Unicode Consortium.

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A screenshot of Idris Elba’s character in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.
We’ll likely see more of Idris Elba’s character in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.
Image: CD Projekt Red

Summer Game Fest 2023 is nearly here. Geoff Keighley’s major summer gaming event takes place on Thursday, and this year, it might have some special significance. With E3 canceled, gaming companies wanting to show off their latest projects may turn to Summer Game Fest instead, which hopefully means that we’ll see some major news from the show.

There are already a few notable things to look forward to. CD Projekt Red has already said that Cyberpunk 2077’s upcoming expansion starring Idris Elba, titled Phantom Liberty, will be playable at the in-person Play Days portion of Summer Game Fest, so I’m guessing it will make an appearance during the live event. Keighley said on Twitter that we’ll see a “world premiere first look” of the new Fortnite season, “Wilds.” And the Summer Game Fest account has been teasing a “gameplay reveal” of Mortal Kombat 1.

Summer Game Fest 2023 kicks off at 3PM ET / 12PM PT on Thursday, June 8th, and you can watch it on YouTube. The show will be streamed live from the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. If you want to watch it on a movie-sized screen, Summer Game Fest has partnered with Cinemark for free screenings of the show in 23 cities.

More from this stream Summer gaming events 2023: with E3 canceled, here’s what’s next

See all 21 stories