How to watch Summer Game Fest 2023

Summer Game Fest 2023 is nearly here. Geoff Keighley’s major summer gaming event takes place on Thursday, and this year, it might have some special significance. With E3 canceled , gaming companies wanting to show off their latest projects may turn to Summer Game Fest instead, which hopefully means that we’ll see some major news from the show.

Summer Game Fest 2023 kicks off at 3PM ET / 12PM PT on Thursday, June 8th, and you can watch it on YouTube. The show will be streamed live from the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. If you want to watch it on a movie-sized screen, Summer Game Fest has partnered with Cinemark for free screenings of the show in 23 cities.