Summer Game Fest 2023: all the news and announcements

Summer Game Fest is back for another year, meaning Geoff Keighley is set to host yet another big presentation filled with video game news and world premieres. Since there’s no E3 this year, we could be in for an even bigger show than usual — I can’t wait to see what surprises might be in store.
This year, we already know there will be updates on games like Fortnite (which has a new season launching Friday), Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Mortal Kombat 1, and Alan Wake 2 (which will be released on October 17th), so it’s already looking like a promising lineup. Last year, we saw a lot of space-themed games like The Callisto Protocol and Aliens: Dark Descent — hopefully, the 2023 show is a bit more grounded on Earth — as well as news on Marvel’s Midnight Suns, The Last of Us Part I, and Naughty Dog’s standalone multiplayer game in The Last of Us universe (which was just delayed).
The show begins at 3PM ET / 12PM PT on June 8th. Here’s our coverage from the event.
TODAY, 8 minutes ago
How to watch Summer Game Fest 2023
There are already a few notable things to look forward to. CD Projekt Red has already said that Cyberpunk 2077’s upcoming expansion starring Idris Elba, titled Phantom Liberty, will be playable at the in-person Play Days portion of Summer Game Fest, so I’m guessing it will make an appearance during the live event. Keighley said on Twitter that we’ll see a “world premiere first look” of the new Fortnite season, “Wilds.” And the Summer Game Fest Twitter account has been teasing a “gameplay reveal” of Mortal Kombat 1.