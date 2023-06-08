Apple may have had mostly small software updates for the iPad at WWDC, but today, you can get a sizable deal on the biggest iPad. Amazon is selling the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M2 processor for $999.99 ($99 off) at checkout. It’s the lowest price to date for the iPad with a brilliant Mini LED screen that gets very bright and vibrantly colorful. While that low price is on the base 128GB configuration, Amazon also has the 256GB for $1,099.99 and the 512GB for $1,299.99 (both $99 off). All of these discounted prices are reflected when you add the iPad to your cart on Amazon.

Related The best iPad to buy right now

While the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is mostly a spec-bumped model from the previous gen (and is far from a cheap tablet), it’s the iPad most equipped to be a full laptop replacement. Yes, you still likely need additional accessories like a second-gen Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard (making it even pricier), but its M2 processor means it’s quite capable and futureproof. And with apps like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro now on the iPad, more mobile workflows are possible with this gorgeous 12.9-inch Mini LED display. Read our review.

The Oura Ring Generation 3 fitness and sleep tracker is on sale at Best Buy in its slick “horizon” form, which is a fully round band that doesn’t have the flat bump of other models. You can get the horizon version of the Oura Ring Gen 3 in stealth (matte) black for $409 ($40 off) or in gold for $449 (also $40 off). Yes, these are pricier than the usual $349 for the silver or standard black, but sadly, it’s somewhat common to have to pay more for fancy-looking gold and macho matte black (all of them are made of titanium, by the way).

While the Oura Ring doesn’t come cheap, it’s a very unique wearable. Unlike a smartwatch, you may feel just fine wearing it out with fancier outfits, and its battery can last up to a week before needing a charge. It’s also excellent for sleep and recovery tracking, especially since it may be more comfortable wearing a ring to bed than a watch. Read our review.

Now for a more traditional fitness tracker, the Fitbit Sense 2 is on sale for $229 (about $70 off) at Amazon. The Sense 2 has a wealth of features, including tracking workouts and sleep tracking, but one of the things that makes it unique is its stress management. It can detect a stressful response in your body by measuring sweat levels in your skin and sudden heart rate changes and try to give you helpful ways to help mitigate a stressful moment, such as a short, guided meditation. It may not be for everyone, but if you like a platform-agnostic smartwatch that can try to help your mood as well as your fitness, then this deal is worth consideration. Read our review.

Fitbit Sense 2 $ 229 $ 300 24 % off $ 229 $ 229 $ 300 24 % off The Sense 2 features industry-leading stress tracking as well as a host of other tracking capabilities. It has a skin temperature sensor, built-in GPS, and it can work with iOS and Android. $229 at Amazon

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 is an adorable little retro console, complete with modern niceties like an HDMI port, and it’s currently on sale at Amazon for $77.68 ($22.30 off) when you click the on-page coupon to redeem code 2023SEGAFS. Now, this is only sold through Amazon Japan, so unfortunately, shipping is not free. In fact, shipping on the Genesis Mini 2 usually costs $22.30, so you’re basically getting that for free. I know it’s not ideal, but it’s still as good a deal as you’re going to get on the tiny Genesis if you live in North America.

What you get with the Genesis Mini 2 is 60 retro games from both the Sega Genesis and Sega CD. There are Sonic games, a ToeJam & Earl game, Super Street Fighter II The New Challengers, Streets of Rage 3, and even ClayFighter. Plus, the included controller is the far superior six-button version. If you were a Sega kid growing up, this is a great collectible to make a large batch of games easier to play instead of resorting to emulators.

Sega Genesis Mini 2 $ 78 $ 100 22 % off $ 78 $ 78 $ 100 22 % off Sega’s second take on a miniaturized retro console from its bygone era. The Genesis Mini 2 includes 60 games from the original Genesis and Sega CD, including titles like Sonic The Hedgehog CD and the infamous Night Trap. It connects to modern TVs via HDMI and comes with one wired controller. $78 at Amazon (with promo code 2023SEGAFS)