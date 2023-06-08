Apple may have had mostly small software updates for the iPad at WWDC, but today, you can get a sizable deal on the biggest iPad. Amazon is selling the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M2 processor for $999.99 ($99 off) at checkout. It’s the lowest price to date for the iPad with a brilliant Mini LED screen that gets very bright and vibrantly colorful. While that low price is on the base 128GB configuration, Amazon also has the 256GB for $1,099.99 and the 512GB for $1,299.99 (both $99 off). All of these discounted prices are reflected when you add the iPad to your cart on Amazon.
While the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is mostly a spec-bumped model from the previous gen (and is far from a cheap tablet), it’s the iPad most equipped to be a full laptop replacement. Yes, you still likely need additional accessories like a second-gen Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard (making it even pricier), but its M2 processor means it’s quite capable and futureproof. And with apps like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro now on the iPad, more mobile workflows are possible with this gorgeous 12.9-inch Mini LED display. Read our review.
12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro (2022, Wi-Fi)
Apple’s latest iPad Pro comes with the faster M2 processor and supports Wi-Fi 6E but otherwise shares the same design as its predecessor. The larger 12.9-inch model sports a higher-quality Mini LED panel than the 11-inch version.
The Oura Ring Generation 3 fitness and sleep tracker is on sale at Best Buy in its slick “horizon” form, which is a fully round band that doesn’t have the flat bump of other models. You can get the horizon version of the Oura Ring Gen 3 in stealth (matte) black for $409 ($40 off) or in gold for $449 (also $40 off). Yes, these are pricier than the usual $349 for the silver or standard black, but sadly, it’s somewhat common to have to pay more for fancy-looking gold and macho matte black (all of them are made of titanium, by the way).
While the Oura Ring doesn’t come cheap, it’s a very unique wearable. Unlike a smartwatch, you may feel just fine wearing it out with fancier outfits, and its battery can last up to a week before needing a charge. It’s also excellent for sleep and recovery tracking, especially since it may be more comfortable wearing a ring to bed than a watch. Read our review.
Oura Ring Generation 3
The Oura smart ring is a comfortable sleep and recovery tracker offering features like quantified meditation sessions, the ability to measure daytime heart rate, and more. New users require a $5.99 per month subscription to take full advantage of all its features.
Now for a more traditional fitness tracker, the Fitbit Sense 2 is on sale for $229 (about $70 off) at Amazon. The Sense 2 has a wealth of features, including tracking workouts and sleep tracking, but one of the things that makes it unique is its stress management. It can detect a stressful response in your body by measuring sweat levels in your skin and sudden heart rate changes and try to give you helpful ways to help mitigate a stressful moment, such as a short, guided meditation. It may not be for everyone, but if you like a platform-agnostic smartwatch that can try to help your mood as well as your fitness, then this deal is worth consideration. Read our review.
Fitbit Sense 2
The Sense 2 features industry-leading stress tracking as well as a host of other tracking capabilities. It has a skin temperature sensor, built-in GPS, and it can work with iOS and Android.
The Sega Genesis Mini 2 is an adorable little retro console, complete with modern niceties like an HDMI port, and it’s currently on sale at Amazon for $77.68 ($22.30 off) when you click the on-page coupon to redeem code 2023SEGAFS. Now, this is only sold through Amazon Japan, so unfortunately, shipping is not free. In fact, shipping on the Genesis Mini 2 usually costs $22.30, so you’re basically getting that for free. I know it’s not ideal, but it’s still as good a deal as you’re going to get on the tiny Genesis if you live in North America.
What you get with the Genesis Mini 2 is 60 retro games from both the Sega Genesis and Sega CD. There are Sonic games, a ToeJam & Earl game, Super Street Fighter II The New Challengers, Streets of Rage 3, and even ClayFighter. Plus, the included controller is the far superior six-button version. If you were a Sega kid growing up, this is a great collectible to make a large batch of games easier to play instead of resorting to emulators.
Sega Genesis Mini 2
Sega’s second take on a miniaturized retro console from its bygone era. The Genesis Mini 2 includes 60 games from the original Genesis and Sega CD, including titles like Sonic The Hedgehog CD and the infamous Night Trap. It connects to modern TVs via HDMI and comes with one wired controller.
More deals (and one bright and cheery non-deal):
- Dead Space (2023) for Xbox Series X is on sale for $44.99 ($25 off) at Amazon. Or, you can get it in used condition on either PlayStation 5 or Xbox at GameFly for $27.99 (you don’t need a GameFly subscription to buy the game).
- Best Buy is running a “Hot Game Summer Sale,” featuring one-day gaming deals each day through June 11th. Today, you can get last year’s Saints Row reboot on PlayStation 5, PS4, or Xbox Series X for $14.99 ($25 off) and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl on PS4, Xbox Series X, or Nintendo Switch for $9.99 ($20 off). It may not be the most compelling game deal for today, but it’s probably worth keeping an eye on this daily promo in the coming days.
- If you’re in the market for a premium controller for Xbox or PC, you can get the Scuf Instinct Pro in a few different colors for $209.99 ($20 off) at Amazon or Best Buy. It’s a lot of money for a gamepad, but it’s an exceptional one, with swappable faceplates and sticks, four remappable rear buttons, and hair-trigger lockouts that feel like a mouse click.
- If you have a compatible iPad, the first-gen Apple Pencil is back down to its lowest price of $79 ($20 off) at Amazon. The older stylus doesn’t charge as elegantly as the newer model, but it remains the go-to note-taking and drawing option for the ninth- and 10th-gen iPads.
- Skullcandy’s Sesh Evo wireless earbuds in a colorful mint green are $23.05 (about $27 off) at Amazon. Other colors, such as blue and black, are also available for up to a few dollars more. The Sesh Evo don’t have fancy features like noise cancellation, but they’re a very inexpensive pair of Bluetooth buds with sweat and dust resistance.
- While not a deal, you can now preorder the cute new pastel colors of Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons at Best Buy, Target, and GameStop for $79.99 (for both left and right controllers).