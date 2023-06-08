Adobe opens up its Firefly generative AI model to businesses

Adobe has unveiled a new platform for its Firefly generative AI model that’s designed to help organizations address the growing demand for content creation across their workplace. Announced during today’s Adobe Summit event, Adobe Firefly for Enterprise allows every employee within a company — regardless of their creative skills — to instantly generate images or copy from text-based descriptions, which can then be used in marketing campaigns, social media promotions, corporate presentations, and more.

Enterprise users will be able to access Firefly through the standalone Firefly application, Creative Cloud, or Adobe Express — Adobe’s cloud-based design platform. Businesses can also build Firefly into their own ecosystem by training the AI model with their own branded company assets, which will allow Firefly to replicate the brand’s style when generating images and copy.

Adobe’s Firefly model is currently being utilized in several ways, including text-to-image generation and instant editing features like recoloring vector images. Image: Adobe

“Enterprise leaders expect content demands will increase by five-fold over the next two years, making it imperative for them to drive efficiencies internally,” said David Wadhwani, president of digital media business at Adobe. “This new enterprise offering empowers users of any skill level to instantly turn ideas into content with Firefly, while tapping into the power of Express and Creative Cloud to quickly modify assets and deliver standout designs.”

Adobe doesn’t have exact pricing to share for Firefly for Enterprise yet, but Ashley Still, senior vice president of digital media at Adobe, confirmed to The Verge that licenses that can be deployed broadly to employees will be available to brands for a flat price, which will be based on the needs and size of the organization. There is also no confirmed release date for Firefly for Enterprise — only that it will launch sometime after Firefly comes out of beta.

This new enterprise-level product isn’t an unexpected move from Adobe, especially if you’re already familiar with its Firefly AI model. Adobe created Firefly to be safe for commercial use by training it on Adobe Stock images, openly licensed content, and content without copyright restrictions within the public domain. That sets it apart from many other generative AI models, such as OpenAI’s Dall-E, which could cause copyright issues for organizations as they haven’t disclosed their training data.