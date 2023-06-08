ChatGPT on iOS gets improved iPad support and Shortcuts integration

OpenAI is improving ChatGPT on iPad today with a new update designed to take advantage of the entire iPad screen. The updated ChatGPT app for iOS and iPadOS also includes drag and drop, Siri support, and Shortcuts integration.

iPad support means ChatGPT will now run full-screen on Apple’s tablets, instead of as an iPhone sized app running on a bigger display. Little else has changed for the iPad version though, as you’re still presented with a chat interface and options to switch between GPT-3.5 or GPT-4. OpenAI has also added drag and drop support here, so any messages can now be dragged out of the chat interface and into other apps.

The update also lets you summon ChatGPT from Siri and use the chatbot with Apple’s Shortcuts feature. This lets you generate a ChatGPT query in Shortcuts to start a new chat and integrate that into Apple’s Shortcuts automation.