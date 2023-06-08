Ford F-150 Lighting production accelerating to 150,000 annually by year-end

Ford is making more F-150 Lighting trucks to reduce wait times between order and delivery. To achieve faster fulfillment, the automaker will be increasing its previous target goal of building 130,000 electric trucks annually to 150,000.

Ford is specifically increasing production of its mainline Lightning XLT versions, which will be deliverable by early September if ordered today. The automaker states that XLT is its highest-demand model.

Some customers have waited a year to get their preorders fulfilled, and reservations were closed throughout most of 2022 as Ford took a breather to catch up on 200,000 preorders. It had also halted production for a month earlier this year to investigate battery pack fires.

Demand for the F-150 Lightning may have cooled due to Ford increasing prices last year of its most financially attainable models. It also massively increased the cost of the entry “Pro” model that went from its 2021 launch price of $39,974 to $59,974 earlier this year.

Ford’s higher-end Lariat and Platinum models are also still available but aren’t said to be getting an increase in production. The XLT model starts at $64,474 with a standard 240-mile range battery. The extended range, 320-mile version starts at $78,874. Ford says all the standard-range XLTs are eligible for the $7,500 federal tax incentive — as well as most of the extended-range configurations.

