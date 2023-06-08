Apollo for Reddit is shutting down

Apollo, one of the most beloved iOS apps used to browse Reddit, will be shutting down due to the company’s new API pricing that will make the app much more expensive to operate.

The app will shut down on June 30th, according to developer Christian Selig. “Reddit’s recent decisions and actions have unfortunately made it impossible for Apollo to continue,” Selig wrote on Twitter.

Selig went into further detail in an extensive post on Reddit. He reiterated that based on Reddit’s current plans for the API pricing, he would have to pay more than $20 million per year to operate the app. Selig also pushed back on Reddit’s claims that Apollo is “less efficient” than other apps, saying that Reddit is unfairly framing its data.

Reddit didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

On Tuesday, following the news of that protest, Reddit announced it would create a specific exemption to its new API pricing for makers of accessibility apps, but it doesn’t seem to have made any accommodation that will allow Apollo to survive.