Ubisoft is making a new side-scrolling Prince of Persia game

Ubisoft just revealed new details about a Prince of Persia game — and no, it wasn’t the long-delayed Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake. At Summer Game Fest 2023, Ubisoft kicked off the show with a new side-scrolling action platformer, called Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

“Dash into a stylish and thrilling action-adventure platformer game set in a mythological Persian world where the boundaries of time and space are yours to manipulate,” according to the game’s website. You’ll be able to access “time powers” for fighting and platforming, and the game will have different biomes that have their own “identity, wonders, and dangers.”

Based on the game’s reveal trailer, it looks really fluid to play — my only experience with the series is the original Sands of Time, and The Lost Crown seems to carry over much of what I liked about that game. (It will have to tide us over for a bit since the Sands of Time remake was just rebooted.) And according to a press release, the game is “inspired by the Metroidvania structure,” meaning you’ll be able to “explore a handcrafted world at their own pace.” Sign me up.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is set to release on January 18th, 2024, for Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Ubisoft will be revealing more about the game on June 12th at its Ubisoft Forward show.