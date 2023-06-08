Meta’s first generative AI feature will be AI stickers in Messenger

Meta is bringing AI-generated stickers to Messenger as part of a slew of related features it’s working on for its social apps.

During a companywide meeting today that The Verge listened to, Ahmad Al-Dahle, Meta’s vice president of AI, told employees that the company will leverage its image generation model to let users create stickers based on text prompts. Employees will begin testing the feature internally before it’s made available to the public.

“With AI-generated stickers, our users can have infinitely more options for self-expression, cultural representations, and even trend relevance,” Al-Dahle says. “Of course, stickers are just the tip of the iceberg.”

“AI models that are going to transform any image you want in any way you want”

Al-Dahle adds that the company is also “working on AI models that are going to transform any image you want in any way you want.” That includes doing things like “changing the aspect ratio of your picture” or turning a picture of a corgi “into a painting.” Today’s meeting also gave us our first look at Instagram’s Twitter competitor and revealed what CEO Mark Zuckerberg really thinks about the Apple Vision Pro.