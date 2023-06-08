Meta is testing Reels on Quest

Meta is testing a way for users to watch Reels on its Quest headset. In a post on Meta’s broadcast channel, CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a video of how a Reel will look when viewed in VR.
Much like when you open other apps on the system, it looks like you can browse through Reels in a window that appears against your virtual background. It’s not exactly clear whether Reels will exist within Meta’s Instagram app for the Quest or if it’ll be available for users to test. Meta didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment.
Either way, bringing Reels to Quest is a sign that Meta is ready to tie its apps and systems together more closely. Its announcement also comes about a week after Meta showed off its $499 Quest 3 device and just days after Apple revealed the $3,499 Vision Pro.
During a companywide meeting watched by The Verge’s Alex Heath, Zuckerberg responded to the Vision Pro by saying Apple’s vision for the device isn’t the one he wants, as Apple mainly focused on solitary activities during its presentation. “Our vision for the metaverse and presence is fundamentally social,” Zuckerburg said. “It’s about people interacting in new ways and feeling closer in new ways.”