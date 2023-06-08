Meta is testing Reels on Quest

Meta is testing a way for users to watch Reels on its Quest headset. In a post on Meta’s broadcast channel, CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a video of how a Reel will look when viewed in VR.

Much like when you open other apps on the system, it looks like you can browse through Reels in a window that appears against your virtual background. It’s not exactly clear whether Reels will exist within Meta’s Instagram app for the Quest or if it’ll be available for users to test. Meta didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment.

GIF: Meta