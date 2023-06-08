Reddit’s API updates: all the news about changes that have infuriated Redditors

Reddit’s new API updates could change the platform forever — but maybe not in a good way. Reddit announced new API changes in April, but ever since Apollo for Reddit developer Christian Selig revealed he’d be on the hook for $20 million per year due to the changes, Redditors have been furious over how the updates might affect third-party apps. Some of Reddit’s biggest communities even plan to go dark for 48 hours in protest.

While Reddit did announce that it would exempt accessibility-focused apps from the pricing changes, things are looking more grim for other developers. On June 8th, Selig announced that he would have to shut down the Apollo app at the end of the month, and soon after, other developers said they’d be shutting down their apps, too.

CEO Steve Huffman is set to host an AMA about the changes on Friday; the company aims to start it at 1:30PM ET / 10:30AM PT.