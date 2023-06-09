Apple’s AirTag is available at its best price of the year

Father’s Day is next week, and if you’re looking for a good budget-friendly gift Dad will actually like, one of our top recommendations is currently available at a rare discount. Right now, you can buy a single Apple AirTag from Amazon and Best Buy for $25 ($4 off), which is the lowest we’ve seen the ultra-wideband Bluetooth item tracker go for so far this year. If you’d like to buy multiple AirTags, you can also buy a pack of four for about $89 ($10 off) from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

If Dad tends to lose his keys every other day, the tracker is a handy little gadget that’ll help him keep tabs on them via his smartphone. He can also use the AirTag to locate other items, like his wallet, bag, or even a suitcase if he’s planning on traveling this summer. Plus, thanks to the new iOS 17 update, he’ll soon be able to share the AirTag with up to five other people, so he can track household items like, say, an Apple TV remote.

Apple AirTag $ 25 $ 29 14 % off $ 25 $ 25 $ 29 14 % off Apple’s AirTags can help you find your lost items with its UWB technology. You’ll get the best compatibility with an iPhone, though Apple released an Android app to detect an AirTag’s location if one seems to be following you. $25 at Amazon$25 at Best Buy

If you’ve been yearning to set up your very own smart home but you don’t know where to begin, today’s lead deal is one to take a look at. Right now, Ring’s eight-piece Alarm Pro is on sale at an all-time low of $209.99 ($90 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Ring, while the 14-piece starter kit is on sale at Amazon ($114 off) for $265.99.

The eight-piece kit comes with everything you need to easily set up your smart home. It includes a base station that also functions as an Eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi router, for example. The kit also includes a Z-Wave range extender to reach contact sensors that are further away from the base station, along with a motion detector, four contact sensors, and a keypad. Plus, there is an optional subscription available for the Ring Alarm Pro that affords you even more functionality, like customized alerts.

The 14-piece starter kit is similar to the eight-piece but better suited for larger homes. It comes with a few extra components, including contact sensors for up to eight windows and doors, as well as the ability to add a motion detector to two rooms. Both are excellent systems to buy if you’re embedded in Amazon’s ecosystem, though be mindful that it’s not compatible with Google Home, Apple Home, or IFTTT.

If you were excited after Apple announced its first 15-inch MacBook Air earlier this week, you’ll be pleased to hear that, despite the fact it won’t even be available until June 13th, Amazon is taking $50 off of this new MacBook Air. That means you can preorder the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $1,249.99.

Based on our hands-on impressions, the 15-inch MacBook Air isn’t all that different from last year’s 13-inch sibling. Both offer a similar set of features, including the same M2 processor and a MagSafe charging connector. However, the 15-inch Air might be the perfect laptop if you crave more screen real estate but don’t want to fork out extra money for Apple’s latest 14-inch MacBook Pro. It comes standard with a higher-resolution screen and two extra GPU cores, as well as a six-speaker sound system instead of a four-speaker one. We haven’t tested the 15-inch Air yet, but we will be publishing our full review soon, so stay tuned.

If all you need is a midrange phone that’ll nail the basics, Google’s Pixel 6A is a good option that’s currently matching its all-time low at multiple retailers. Regularly $449, you can buy the unlocked, last-gen phone with 128GB of storage for $299 ($150 off) from Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from the Google Store.

Before it was replaced by the Pixel 7A, the Pixel 6A was our favorite midrange Android phone. It may lack wireless charging and offer a slower 60Hz refresh rate than the newer 7A, but it shares some of the same great features. Just like the 7A, for example, the battery life is good, so it should last you a long time. It also features a pocketable 6.1-inch OLED panel, a good camera, and other features that are impressive for the price, including an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

If you’re in the market for a fast charger, Amazon is selling Anker’s latest 511 Charger with a six-foot Lightning to USB-C cable for $26.59 ($11 off), with the discount applied at checkout. Today’s discount matches the bundle’s all-time low and is nearly the same price as the standalone USB-C charger, which currently retails for just $3 less without the cable.

Anker’s 511 Charger is capable of delivering 30 watts of power to a range of devices, including phones, laptops, tablets, and other electronics. It’s also exceptionally small, so it’ll easily fit into your bag, purse, and even your pocket. At the same time, it comes with a two-year warranty for extra peace of mind if you run into any issues.