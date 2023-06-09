Apple’s AirTag is available at its best price of the year

Father’s Day is next week, and if you’re looking for a good budget-friendly gift Dad will actually like, one of our top recommendations is currently available at a rare discount. Right now, you can buy a single Apple AirTag from Amazon and Best Buy for $25 ($4 off), which is the lowest we’ve seen the ultra-wideband Bluetooth item tracker go for so far this year. If you’d like to buy multiple AirTags, you can also buy a pack of four for about $89 ($10 off) from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
If Dad tends to lose his keys every other day, the tracker is a handy little gadget that’ll help him keep tabs on them via his smartphone. He can also use the AirTag to locate other items, like his wallet, bag, or even a suitcase if he’s planning on traveling this summer. Plus, thanks to the new iOS 17 update, he’ll soon be able to share the AirTag with up to five other people, so he can track household items like, say, an Apple TV remote.
Apple AirTag
Apple’s AirTags can help you find your lost items with its UWB technology. You’ll get the best compatibility with an iPhone, though Apple released an Android app to detect an AirTag’s location if one seems to be following you.
If you’ve been yearning to set up your very own smart home but you don’t know where to begin, today’s lead deal is one to take a look at. Right now, Ring’s eight-piece Alarm Pro is on sale at an all-time low of $209.99 ($90 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Ring, while the 14-piece starter kit is on sale at Amazon ($114 off) for $265.99.
The eight-piece kit comes with everything you need to easily set up your smart home. It includes a base station that also functions as an Eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi router, for example. The kit also includes a Z-Wave range extender to reach contact sensors that are further away from the base station, along with a motion detector, four contact sensors, and a keypad. Plus, there is an optional subscription available for the Ring Alarm Pro that affords you even more functionality, like customized alerts.
The 14-piece starter kit is similar to the eight-piece but better suited for larger homes. It comes with a few extra components, including contact sensors for up to eight windows and doors, as well as the ability to add a motion detector to two rooms. Both are excellent systems to buy if you’re embedded in Amazon’s ecosystem, though be mindful that it’s not compatible with Google Home, Apple Home, or IFTTT.
Ring Alarm Pro eight-piece starter kit
The Ring Alarm Pro is a great security system, offering everything you need to easily set up your smart home as well as a built-in Eero Wi-Fi router and local storage for videos from Ring cameras. It doesn’t, however, offer 24/7 video recording, and it’s not compatible with Google Home, Apple Home, or IFTTT, either.
If you were excited after Apple announced its first 15-inch MacBook Air earlier this week, you’ll be pleased to hear that, despite the fact it won’t even be available until June 13th, Amazon is taking $50 off of this new MacBook Air. That means you can preorder the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $1,249.99.
Based on our hands-on impressions, the 15-inch MacBook Air isn’t all that different from last year’s 13-inch sibling. Both offer a similar set of features, including the same M2 processor and a MagSafe charging connector. However, the 15-inch Air might be the perfect laptop if you crave more screen real estate but don’t want to fork out extra money for Apple’s latest 14-inch MacBook Pro. It comes standard with a higher-resolution screen and two extra GPU cores, as well as a six-speaker sound system instead of a four-speaker one. We haven’t tested the 15-inch Air yet, but we will be publishing our full review soon, so stay tuned.
Apple’s latest MacBook Air sports a 15-inch display and is equipped with Apple’s M2 chip. The base model starts with 8GB of RAM and 256B of storage, though you can buy it with as much as 24GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
If all you need is a midrange phone that’ll nail the basics, Google’s Pixel 6A is a good option that’s currently matching its all-time low at multiple retailers. Regularly $449, you can buy the unlocked, last-gen phone with 128GB of storage for $299 ($150 off) from Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from the Google Store.
Before it was replaced by the Pixel 7A, the Pixel 6A was our favorite midrange Android phone. It may lack wireless charging and offer a slower 60Hz refresh rate than the newer 7A, but it shares some of the same great features. Just like the 7A, for example, the battery life is good, so it should last you a long time. It also features a pocketable 6.1-inch OLED panel, a good camera, and other features that are impressive for the price, including an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.
Google Pixel 6A
Google’s Pixel 6A comes with a relatively small 6.1-inch OLED screen but is an excellent performer with a good camera and battery life.
If you’re in the market for a fast charger, Amazon is selling Anker’s latest 511 Charger with a six-foot Lightning to USB-C cable for $26.59 ($11 off), with the discount applied at checkout. Today’s discount matches the bundle’s all-time low and is nearly the same price as the standalone USB-C charger, which currently retails for just $3 less without the cable.
Anker’s 511 Charger is capable of delivering 30 watts of power to a range of devices, including phones, laptops, tablets, and other electronics. It’s also exceptionally small, so it’ll easily fit into your bag, purse, and even your pocket. At the same time, it comes with a two-year warranty for extra peace of mind if you run into any issues.
Anker’s 30W 511 Charger juices phones quickly and is small enough to carry around in a purse.
A few more deals
- In celebration of Pride month, Humble is offering a Pixel Pride Game Bundle through June 21st that features some terrific indie PC games made by LGBTQ+ creators or featuring LGBTQ themes. The bundle features seven titles in all, including Celeste and Boyfriend Dungeon, and all you need to pay is a minimum of $12. At full price, these games are valued at $107, so you’re getting over 90 percent off. Plus, a percentage of the proceeds will go toward LGBTQ youth suicide prevention organization The Trevor Project.
- Readers struggling with poor air quality caused by the wildfires burning throughout Canada might be pleased to hear that Amazon’s Smart Air Quality Monitor is on sale for $54.99 ($15 off) at Amazon. The gadget can keep tabs on things like temperature, humidity, and carbon monoxide levels. You can also program it via Alexa Routines to, say, turn up the temperature on select smart thermostats when it gets too hot. Read our review.
- You can buy an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on Amazon and Best Buy with 256GB of storage for $974.99 ($225 off), which is a new all-time low. In addition to a 6.8-inch 120Hz screen, the phone offers stylus support and an excellent camera. Read our review.
- You can still buy the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) for $39.99 ($10 off) at Best Buy and Walmart. The 4K streaming device supports HDR10 Plus, Dolby Vision, casting, and Dolby Atmos and is also capable of aggregating content from your favorite streaming services, so it’s easier to find something to watch. Read our review.