EA is making a single-player Black Panther game

Another big Marvel property is being turned into a video game. This time, EA is developing what it calls “an original, third-person, single-player Black Panther game.” We don’t have many other details just yet — not even a screenshot — but development is being handled by a new EA studio called Cliffhanger Games in partnership with Marvel Games. Cliffhanger is led by Kevin Stephens, who was previously studio head at Shadow of Mordor developer Monolith Productions.
“We’re dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game,” Stephens said in a statement. “Wakanda is a rich superhero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do.”
That’s about all of the detail we have right now. There’s no word on when the game might launch nor what platforms the studio is targeting. EA and Marvel previously announced a deal last year to develop at least three more titles as part of an ongoing partnership.
The announcement of Black Panther is part of a relatively recent trend from Marvel parent company Disney, which has been partnering with major studios and publishers to make games based on its biggest properties. That includes Ratchet & Clank developer Insomniac making titles starring Marvel characters like Wolverine and Spider-Man; an Iron Man game from EA’s Motive Studio; Eidos Montreal’s take on Guardians of the Galaxy; Star Wars games from Respawn, Ubisoft, Quantic Dream, and Amy Hennig’s new studio; Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora; and even an upcoming Indiana Jones game from the team behind Wolfenstein.