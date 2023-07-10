Jack Sweeney, the college student and creator of the banned @ElonJet Twitter account that tracked the movements of Elon Musk’s personal jet, has now launched the tracking project on Meta’s rival platform, Threads. “ElonJet has arrived to Threads!” Sweeney posted to the new @elonmusksjet account on Thursday. As of Monday, July 10th, the Threads account currently has 80,000 followers.

Sweeney addressed his second posting on the @elonmusksjet Threads account directly to Mark Zuckerberg, asking the Meta founder if he can remain on the platform. Sweeney includes a shoutout in the Threads bio of @elonmusksjet to the @zuckerbergjet account dedicated to tracking the location of Zuckerberg’s private jet. That account hasn’t posted any live information yet, but Sweeney has been actively tracking the movements of Zuckerberg’s jet across Meta’s Facebook and Instagram services for some time.

The account tracking Musk’s jet already appears to have been suspended and subsequently restored on both Threads and Instagram (where it’s been active for months) in the last few days.

Prior to his @ElonJet Twitter account being suspended, Sweeney once rejected Musk’s $5,000 offer to remove the tracker, requesting that the billionaire increase the offer to $50,000 and provide him with an internship. By calling out Zuckerberg, Sweeney seems to be goading the Meta CEO into taking similar action.

Sweeney still has a Twitter account tracking Musk’s private jet, only now with a 24-hour delay