Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure fitness game for the Switch is on sale for a new low price of $49.99 ($30 off) at Best Buy. The unusual title has a charming approach to personal fitness, using Joy-Con controllers in a leg strap and a Pilates ring to lead you through real-life cardio and strength workouts that correspond to in-game attacks in an RPG setting. You’re battling against monsters in a fantasy world, led by an evil bodybuilding dragon who probably drinks too many protein shakes, going at your own pace and fitness level. It’s a charming way to jump into a lighthearted game and get your daily sweat on while in the comfort of your own home. And thankfully, we’re well beyond the days when Ring Fit was price gouged for hundreds of dollars during the pandemic — $50 for this game with its included accessories is a steal.