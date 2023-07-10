Amazon’s Prime Day sales event kicks off tomorrow in earnest, though deals have been piling on early for well over a week. A new discount that’s coming in pretty hot is a $50 discount on Google’s latest phone, the Pixel 7A, which is now available at Amazon and Best Buy for $449. The excellent midrange phone offers a nice sampling of what Google’s fancier Pixel 7 flagships feature but at a much more modest price. It’s our top pick of phones around $500, in part due to its fast 90Hz refresh screen, matched Tensor G2 processor from its higher-end brethren, and the inclusion of wireless Qi charging (finally). Wrap all that up with an approachable 6.1-inch screen size and a great dual-camera setup, and you’ve got yourself plenty of phone for not too much money.
Google Pixel 7A
The Pixel 7A is Google’s latest A-series midrange phone. It offers a smattering of features from Google’s like-numbered flagship but comes at a lower price with a smaller 6.1-inch display.
Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure fitness game for the Switch is on sale for a new low price of $49.99 ($30 off) at Best Buy. The unusual title has a charming approach to personal fitness, using Joy-Con controllers in a leg strap and a Pilates ring to lead you through real-life cardio and strength workouts that correspond to in-game attacks in an RPG setting. You’re battling against monsters in a fantasy world, led by an evil bodybuilding dragon who probably drinks too many protein shakes, going at your own pace and fitness level. It’s a charming way to jump into a lighthearted game and get your daily sweat on while in the comfort of your own home. And thankfully, we’re well beyond the days when Ring Fit was price gouged for hundreds of dollars during the pandemic — $50 for this game with its included accessories is a steal.
Ring Fit Adventure
Ring Fit Adventure is Nintendo’s fitness-focused exercise game for the Nintendo Switch. In addition to the game, Ring Fit Adventure also includes a Ring-Con and a leg strap.
The MacBook Air of 2020 just can’t stop being a good value, even as it’s going on three years old. You can buy Apple’s MacBook Air with an M1 processor for just $749.99 ($250 off) at Best Buy and Amazon, which is its all-time low price. Yes, the newer M2 13-inch and 15-inch Airs are newer and better, but it’s still hard to beat this laptop for general computing needs and getting basic work done at such a low price. The base configuration has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, which isn’t a huge amount of either, but it’s a fine machine for everyday tasks or as a second computer to complement a desktop.
MacBook Air with M1 (late 2020)
The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s M1 chip in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).
More deals for Prime Day Eve:
- Hisense’s 55-inch U8H TV is on sale for $599.99 ($100 off) at Best Buy. The bright, Mini LED panel and Google TV-based software make this one of the better values in the TV world when it comes to bang-for-buck, especially if you wish for (but can’t afford) any OLEDs.
- If you want a nice 65-inch TV for a very low price, the Roku-based TCL 4-Series 4K TV is just $329.99 ($100 off) at Best Buy. It’s a little on the no-frills side, but it’s got fine picture quality for the money, and the Roku software is simple to use.
- Apple’s latest iPad Air is back down to one of its best prices. You can get the M1-powered tablet — one of the best iPads for most people — for $499.99 ($100 off) at Amazon.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds are on sale for just $83.98 (about $67 off) at Amazon. The Buds 2 are an excellent value for noise-canceling earbuds, with good sound quality and some sharp looks.
- A $50 Nintendo Switch eShop gift card is $45 ($5 off) at Newegg with code FTSCUAZ285. You can stack this deal up to five times, and a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber can use two to buy Nintendo’s $100 Digital Game Vouchers and shave even more off the cost of some full-price games.