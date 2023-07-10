Google’s AR software leader is out over the company’s ‘unstable commitment and vision’

Mark Lucovsky, the former head of operating systems on Google’s augmented reality team, has left the company. In a tweet on Monday, Lucovsky says “changes in AR leadership and Google’s unstable commitment and vision” contributed to his decision.

Lucovsky worked at Facebook for four years, where he served as the general manager of Oculus VR. He joined Google in 2021 to lead the OS team for AR at Google.

“Moving forward, I am eager to explore opportunities that allow me to further advance Augmented Reality technology and its intersection with generative AI,” Lucovsky writes. “I approach the next chapter with enthusiasm and anticipation for the exciting possibilities that lie ahead.”