Amazon’s latest Kindle is on sale for just $65

Few e-readers can beat those in Amazon’s Kindle lineup, especially if you’re someone who is already embedded in Amazon’s ecosystem. And right now, two of our favorite models — specifically the entry-level Kindle and the latest Kindle Paperwhite — are on sale for Prime Day. You can currently buy the 2022 Kindle at Amazon with ads starting at an all-time low of $64.99 ($35 off). Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite, meanwhile, is available at Amazon starting at $89.99 with 8GB of storage and ads. Note that these deals are exclusive to Prime members only.
By itself, the latest Kindle offers a lot of value for the money, which is why today’s Prime Day deal on the popular ebook reader is such a standout. In many ways, Amazon’s newest Kindle functions as a slightly stripped-down version of the Kindle Paperwhite from 2021. Both share a crisp 300ppi display along with USB-C support for relatively fast charging. Surprisingly, though, the base model starts with a healthy 16GB of storage, which is double that of Paperwhite. The six-inch display on the base Kindle also makes the e-reader easy to hold with one hand or even slip into your pocket.
Kindle (2022)
Amazon’s new entry-level Kindle comes with a host of much-needed upgrades, including a better display, longer battery life, and — most importantly — USB-C charging.
There are tradeoffs, though. The Kindle is not waterproof like the Paperwhite, so you’ll have to be careful with it when you’re around water. It also doesn’t come with the Paperwhite’s warm white front light, which makes reading at night a lot easier — especially given the latter’s display is larger at 6.8 inches. If these are the kind of features that appeal to you, you might want to take advantage of the Kindle Paperwhite deal instead.
2021 Kindle Paperwhite (8GB)
Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.