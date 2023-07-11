Amazon’s latest Kindle is on sale for just $65

Few e-readers can beat those in Amazon’s Kindle lineup, especially if you’re someone who is already embedded in Amazon’s ecosystem. And right now, two of our favorite models — specifically the entry-level Kindle and the latest Kindle Paperwhite — are on sale for Prime Day. You can currently buy the 2022 Kindle at Amazon with ads starting at an all-time low of $64.99 ($35 off). Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite, meanwhile, is available at Amazon starting at $89.99 with 8GB of storage and ads. Note that these deals are exclusive to Prime members only.

By itself, the latest Kindle offers a lot of value for the money, which is why today’s Prime Day deal on the popular ebook reader is such a standout. In many ways, Amazon’s newest Kindle functions as a slightly stripped-down version of the Kindle Paperwhite from 2021. Both share a crisp 300ppi display along with USB-C support for relatively fast charging. Surprisingly, though, the base model starts with a healthy 16GB of storage, which is double that of Paperwhite. The six-inch display on the base Kindle also makes the e-reader easy to hold with one hand or even slip into your pocket.