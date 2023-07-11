The see-through Beats Studio Buds Plus just received their first discount

If you were waiting for a decent deal — or any deal, for that matter — to land on the new Beats Studio Buds Plus before picking them up, now is your chance. Right now, you can buy the stylish pair of wireless earbuds at Amazon for $149.99 ($20 off) as part of Amazon Prime Day, which is the first discount we’ve seen on them since they made their debut in May. Both Best Buy and Target are also matching Amazon’s price, if you’re not a Prime member.

The Studio Buds Plus are a big improvement over their predecessor, the Beats Studio Buds, with the most noticeable difference being their appearance. The new earbuds now come in a fun translucent option, one that’s reminiscent of the throng of transparent gadgets we saw during the late-’90s. If you’re not a fan, though, there are also more traditional black and white shades on sale.