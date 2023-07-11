Skip to main content
The see-through Beats Studio Buds Plus just received their first discount

Amazon is taking $20 off the newest pair of Beats for Prime Day, which is a notable discount given they just launched in May. Other retailers are also matching that price.

By Sheena Vasani, a writer covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news. She previously wrote about everything from web development to AI at Inside.

A photo of Beats’ translucent Studio Buds Plus earbuds.
Earbuds, but also eye candy.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

If you were waiting for a decent deal — or any deal, for that matter — to land on the new Beats Studio Buds Plus before picking them up, now is your chance. Right now, you can buy the stylish pair of wireless earbuds at Amazon for $149.99 ($20 off) as part of Amazon Prime Day, which is the first discount we’ve seen on them since they made their debut in May. Both Best Buy and Target are also matching Amazon’s price, if you’re not a Prime member.

Beats Studio Buds Plus

$150

The new Beats Studio Buds Plus offer better sound, noise cancellation, and battery life than their predecessor. They’re also available with a semiopaque finish, which — love it or hate it — harkens back to the days of the iMac G3. Read our review.

$150 at Amazon$150 at Best Buy$150 at Target

The Studio Buds Plus are a big improvement over their predecessor, the Beats Studio Buds, with the most noticeable difference being their appearance. The new earbuds now come in a fun translucent option, one that’s reminiscent of the throng of transparent gadgets we saw during the late-’90s. If you’re not a fan, though, there are also more traditional black and white shades on sale.

