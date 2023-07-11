The see-through Beats Studio Buds Plus just received their first discount

If you were waiting for a decent deal — or any deal, for that matter — to land on the new Beats Studio Buds Plus before picking them up, now is your chance. Right now, you can buy the stylish pair of wireless earbuds at Amazon for $149.99 ($20 off) as part of Amazon Prime Day, which is the first discount we’ve seen on them since they made their debut in May. Both Best Buy and Target are also matching Amazon’s price, if you’re not a Prime member.
Beats Studio Buds Plus
The new Beats Studio Buds Plus offer better sound, noise cancellation, and battery life than their predecessor. They’re also available with a semiopaque finish, which — love it or hate it — harkens back to the days of the iMac G3. Read our review.
The Studio Buds Plus are a big improvement over their predecessor, the Beats Studio Buds, with the most noticeable difference being their appearance. The new earbuds now come in a fun translucent option, one that’s reminiscent of the throng of transparent gadgets we saw during the late-’90s. If you’re not a fan, though, there are also more traditional black and white shades on sale.
Looks aside, Beats’ latest earbuds sound better and last longer than the prior model. While they still can’t match the latest AirPods Pro when it comes to noise cancellation, they tune out noise much more effectively than before. They also deliver a more natural-sounding transparency mode, even if the AirPods Pro’s is better. Plus, despite the fact Beats is an Apple-owned company, the earbuds are designed to be platform-agnostic, meaning you can use Android features like Fast Pair, audio switch, and Google’s own Find My Device platform — though at the expense of some iOS tricks, like personalized spatial audio.