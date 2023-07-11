Skip to main content
Elgato’s Stream Deck MK.2 has hit an all-time low of $109.99 for Prime Day

Its 15 customizable macro buttons are handy for desktop power users and streamers alike, and it’s now up to $40 off.

Stream Deck MK. 2 in dark purplish room
Buttons are even more fun to push when you can decide what they do and how they look.
Image: Elgato

There aren’t many devices some of us here at The Verge appreciate quite like Elgato’s Stream Deck. The quaint macro controller and its 15 excellent, customizable LCD buttons are wonderful for Twitch streamers or anyone who spends many hours at a computer and enjoys tinkering with shortcuts. In fact, we’re such big fans that it was the sole topic on an episode of The Vergecast, and one of our former writers even made a virtual bubble wrap plug-in for it.

If any of that sounds fun or interesting to you, then you should jump on Amazon’s Prime Day deal for the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2, which is currently on sale in white for $109.99 ($40 off) and in black for $114.99 ($35 off). I should also note that the fancier Stream Deck Plus, with its eight LCD buttons and four adjustable knobs, is also discounted at Amazon — though to a higher $179.99 ($20 off). The Plus model is also good, but the usefulness of its dials is a little underbaked compared to its buttons, making it less attractive to spend more.

A black Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 sitting on a white desk beside a keyboard, mouse, laptop, and decorative white accessories.

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2

$15027% off
$110

The MK.2 version of the standard Stream Deck comes with 15 programmable buttons, along with a swappable faceplate and a detachable stand.

$110 at Amazon (white)$115 at Amazon (black)$115 at Elgato

Regardless of which color you pick, you’re getting 15 customizable keys, which can control everything from OBS Studio running a Twitch stream to smart home accessories in your house. And one of the added benefits of the MK.2 iteration is its user-swappable front faceplates, which allow you a bit more customization in the cosmetic department.

There’s even a small community around the Stream Deck on Etsy, making faceplates, covers, and icon packs for Elgato’s little macro pads. So whether you’re in it for the functionality or the vibes, there’s a little something-something for everyone.

