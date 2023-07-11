Now your Netflix profile can follow you to your new relationship

If Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown is forcing you out of your ex’s account, now it’s easier to transfer your profile to the old account you just reactivated (or maybe even your new partner’s). In an update on Tuesday, Netflix says you can now use its profile transfer tool to send your viewing history and recommendations to an existing account.

Before this change, Netflix only let you transfer your profile to newly created accounts. This was pretty inconvenient if you already had an inactive account with Netflix that you wanted to start using again or if you planned on sharing an existing account with someone you’ve just moved in with.

Image: Netflix