The Roku Channel is now streaming on Google TV

The Roku Channel, Roku’s free streaming app that comes installed on the company’s streaming hardware boxes, has made its way to Google TV and other Android-powered TV platforms. The app provides subscription-free TV shows and movies without the need to log in or create an account, and according to Roku, it reached over 100 million people in the US by the end of last year.

The excellent background noise available on The Roku Channel includes selections descended from the Quibi library Roku acquired, like Die Hart 2: Die Harter in addition to Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and Most Dangerous Game: New York.

There’s also The Great American Baking Show to help inspire you to bake a lemon drizzle or Victoria sponge cake — which might make downloading the app worth it.