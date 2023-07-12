Disney Plus will start streaming Cinderella in 4K in August

Disney Plus is getting a restored version of the classic Cinderella movie. Starting on August 25th, you can stream the 1950 animated film in 4K.

Disney says it worked with the experts at the Walt Disney Animation Studios to enhance both the look and sound of the film, all while preserving “the rich colors, contrast, and accuracy of the original cels and artwork.” You can get a glimpse at how this might look in the before and after image embedded above.

To create the restoration, Kevin Schaeffer, the director of restoration at Walt Disney Studios, says the team pulled Cinderella’s original nitrate negative from the Library of Congress and then scanned “the successive exposure color records in 4K.” From there, they cleaned up any artifacts and dirt and used restoration tools to “produce a sharper and higher quality image than previous efforts.”