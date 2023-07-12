Succession, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus are the 2023 Emmy nominees to beat this year

Ahead of the very real possibility of the Screen Actors Guild going on strike tonight, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced this morning the nominees for the 2023 Emmy Awards, a celebration that’s going to be very interesting this year, to say the least.

Before he and actress Yvette Nicole Brown began announcing this year’s Emmy nominees at a small presentation streamed from the Hollywood Athletic Club, Academy chair Frank Scherma took a moment to briefly acknowledge the looming potential strike and express his hope that “the ongoing guild negotiations can come to an equitable and swift resolution.”

“We are committed to supporting a television industry that stands strong in equity and where we can continue to honor all the incredible work you do,” he said, presumably speaking to the thousands of SAG-AFTRA members watching the livestream.

Rather unsurprisingly, HBO’s Succession — which just came to an end in its fourth season — emerged as a strong player by racking up an impressive 27 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and Lead Actor / Lead Actress nods to Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, and Sarah Snook for their respective performances. The show’s third episode, “Long, Long Time,” has nabbed director Peter Hoar a nomination for Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series, and Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Lamar Johnson, and Keivonn Montreal Woodard’s performances are all up for Outstanding Guest Actor awards.

With The White Lotus securing 23 nominations and Ted Lasso trailing just behind with 21, one imagines that the current conversation about how streamers’ revenue is (or, you know, is not) equitably distributed to the laborers who create it will be on people minds when the Emmys air in a few months. Currently, this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards are set to take place over the course of two nights on September 9th and September 10th, with FXX subsequently airing an edited and combined presentation of both evenings, and the Primetime Emmys will air on Fox on September 18th at 8PM ET.

You can check out a full list of this year’s Emmy Awards nominees here, but here are a few highlights:

Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Limited Series

Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader (Barry)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)