Roblox is coming to Meta’s Quest VR headsets

Roblox will be coming to Meta’s Quest VR headsets starting with an open beta that will be available in the “coming weeks,” according to a blog post from Meta. You’ll be able to try out this Quest version of Roblox on the Quest 2 and Quest Pro, and Meta says Roblox will work on the forthcoming Quest 3 as well.
“Roblox is automatically publishing some experiences that use default player scripts to support VR devices,” Meta writes. “They’ve found that those experiences typically run well in VR without modifications, so they’re seeding the Roblox VR library with great content from day one.” There should be a lot of experiences to choose from; the platform has more than 15 million “active experiences” right now, Roblox says. And this Quest version of Roblox will support cross-platform play, so you’ll be able to jump into experiences with players on Xbox, mobile, and desktop.
Roblox has supported VR through PC-based headsets for some time, letting you play on devices like the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Valve Index. You can even play Roblox on the Quest 2 right now by linking the headset to your computer. But this new Quest-optimized version should be easier to get up and running — it will eventually just be an app you can download from the Meta Quest Store — which could mean a lot more players will be jumping into Roblox in virtual reality.