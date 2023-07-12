Microsoft’s close to delivering Windows 11’s long-delayed 3D emoji

It’s a few days short of two years since Microsoft teased 3D emoji that would eventually replace the company’s old and flat designs that look stuck in Apple’s iOS 7 era. But now the company has released a new Windows Insider Preview Build (25905) that will finally bring more modern 3D looks to your ghost, unicorn, and starry-eyed emoji throughout the OS.

The new emoji in the preview are similar to the ones released in Microsoft Teams last year, which added a gradient style to make the emoji appear 3D.

The original Windows 11 emoji, the 3D upgrade promised in 2021, and the flat icons that eventually arrived. Image: Microsoft

The current Windows 11 emoji and the new 3D-shaded upgrades that are available in a Windows Insider preview build Image: Microsoft

According to Microsoft, the new 11 COLRv1 color font format in Windows 11 allows the system to display “display richer emoji with a 3D like appearance.” Along with support for the new emoji in Windows 11, Microsoft says they’ll also become available in “some apps and browsers.”