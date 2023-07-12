Microsoft tests an AI hub for the Windows 11 app store

After showing off an AI hub in the Microsoft Store earlier this year, now it’s finally arriving for Windows 11 Insiders in Preview Build (25905). The built-in AI hub will highlight a set of curated AI apps from both third-party developers and Microsoft.

Microsoft first announced the new hub during its Build conference in May, where it also showed off new AI-generated app review summaries for the Microsoft Store. These summaries haven’t been rolled out just yet, but they’re supposed to live alongside an app’s rating in the Microsoft store, summing up users’ reviews in just a few lines.

For now, though, the AI hub will get its own tab on the left side of the Microsoft Store, sitting directly beneath the Movies & TV option. It’s hard to tell which apps the AI hub will have without having access to the preview build ourselves, but from the image shared by Microsoft, it looks like it could include AI image-editing apps, like Luminar Neo, among other tools.

Additionally, the Microsoft Store is getting a new price-tracking feature that will show you how low an app’s price has dropped within the last 30 days. That should make it easier to decide whether or not to purchase an app or if you should just wait for the next sale. Other updates include the addition of the 3D emoji that Microsoft promised two years ago, as well as a bug fix for Zune players that prevented drivers for the devices from installing.