EA Sports FC 24: All the latest news on EA’s first post-FIFA soccer title

After almost 30 years and dozens of video games, 2024 will be the first year that EA releases its annual soccer game without any FIFA branding. Instead, this year’s game will be called EA Sports FC 24, after the video game developer announced in mid-2022 that it would be parting ways with the international governing body.

EA is premiering a full gameplay trailer for EA Sports FC 24, following an earlier brief teaser. “30 years of packing the stands and putting you on the pitch, but it’s time to get closer,” was Daniel Kaluuya’s pitch for the game in the teaser’s dramatic voiceover, without revealing any specific gameplay additions.